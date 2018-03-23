Swansea Set to Reward Carlos Carvalhal With New Contract if He Guides Club to Premier League Safety

Swansea City are ready to reward manager Carlos Carvalhal with a new three-year contract if he guides the Swans to Premier League survival

Signs look good for the Portuguese manager - according to the Mirror - as he has masterminded a fine run of form for his side. The Welsh outfit have only lost two matches in their last 15 across all competitions.

Carlos Carvalhal is an Alpha male, man's working miracles at Swansea — ShashwatAFC (@Shashwat_AFC) March 23, 2018

Carvalhal's current contract expires at the end of the season, although there is an option for a further year.

Swansea City officials are said to be 'delighted' with the effect that Carvalhal has had on the squad, boosting spirits in the dressing room and lifting performances on the pitch.

The work of the 52-year-old at Swansea is even more impressive when you consider the fact that he only signed two players, André Ayew from West Ham and Andy King on loan from Leicester, throughout the January transfer window.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The Swans were promoted to the Premier League in 2011, and Carvalhal is looking to ensure that they spend a seventh consecutive season in the top flight.

Carvalhal has lifted Swansea up to 14th in the Premier League table, although they are only three points clear of the relegation zone. If the Swans look forward instead of looking over their shoulder, they are only five points away from earning themselves a place in the top half of the Premier League.

Following the international break, Swansea face a tough game against Manchester United then a vital relegation battle against rock-bottom West Brom. The Swansea manger now has an extra motivation, if he ever needed it, to guide his side to safety.