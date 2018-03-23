VIDEO: Dutch Police Make Arrests as England Fans Run Riot in Amsterdam Ahead of Netherlands Friendly

Dutch police have detained 25 England fans in Amsterdam as the travelling contingent of supports wreak havoc ahead of Friday's friendly match with Holland.

Sky Sports reported that almost 30 fans had been held behind bars overnight for drunken behaviour in the Netherlands' capital as the Three Lions prepare to take on Ronald Koeman's Oranje side at the Amsterdam Arena.

BREAKING: Dutch police confirm 25 England fans were detained overnight in Amsterdam for drunken behaviour. #SSN — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 23, 2018

The news comes as one England supporter was also filmed stripping and diving head first into one of the city's famous canals are the authorities struggle to deal with the away following.

Riot police were deployed in downtown Amsterdam on Thursday night, as England supporters threw bottles at passers by and other police officers. A number were arrested for drunken and disorderly behaviour as the police brought calm back to the streets.

Around 1500 fans were thought to have made the trip to the continent to follow Gareth Southgate's squad ahead of the crunch friendly match, but plenty are letting England down with their rowdy behaviour.

And we already have an England fan in the canal! #EnglandAway pic.twitter.com/d2Z11h8bBa — Away Days Videos (@AwayDaysVideos) March 22, 2018

Meanwhile, three women aboard a canal boat had to shelter under umbrellas after they were doused with alcohol by England fans revelling in a weekend long session in Amsterdam, as they threatened to draw more criticism for their outlandish behaviour.

England fans in Amsterdam today.. pic.twitter.com/pS619GglMr — Casual Ultra (@thecasualultra) March 23, 2018

And people were quick to take to social media as they slammed those responsible for causing disturbances in the Netherlands ahead of Friday's game:

Embarrassing — Jay (@Jamo_28) March 22, 2018

Absolute biffs — Daniel. (@dannyj14) March 22, 2018

The irony in all of this is that England fans have been warned about heading out east to follow their national side at the FIFA World Cup in Russia later this year.

As relations between the two countries break down over the attempted murder of former Soviet-turned-British spy Sergei Skripal, the UK government has urged England supporters to think twice about heading to Russia for fear of Russian ultras violently attacking them.

