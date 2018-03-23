West Ham Release Canadian Under-18 Star by Mutual Consent to Sign for MLS Team

By 90Min
March 23, 2018

West Ham have released Under-18 talent Malyk Hamilton by mutual consent, with the Canadian never having made a first-team appearance for the club.

According to the latest release of termination documents by the Football Assocation, Hamilton had his contract ripped up on 23 February, with the winger having made 24 appearances for the Hammers' Under-18 outfit in his career.

The 18-year-old joined the London club at the age of 10, moving from his native Canada for a trial at Upton Park before signing a permanent deal at Under-12 level. From there, he progressed through the academy prior to inking a two-year scholarship in the summer of 2016.

West Ham have not publicly announced the termination, with no communication on any social channels, but Hamilton has wasted no time in finding a new club, signing his first professional contract with the MLS team Toronto FC, per the club's Twitter account

He has been capped by the Canada Under-18 side, with the youngster linking up with the reigning MLS Champions' second team.

