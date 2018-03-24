Agent Confirms Bayern Munich Among Host of Clubs Scouting Dinamo Zagreb Goalkeeper

Bayern Munich are just one of the clubs that are understood to be watching Dinamo Zagreb's promising goalkeeper Adrian Semper ahead of the summer transfer window, according to the player's agent.

Semper is currently on loan with Lokomotiva Zagreb but has already represented his parent club on 11 occasions, with two appearances coming in the Champions League last season.

Goal journalist Ronan Murphy reported how Semper's agent confirmed that there was interest coming from Bayern Munich. However, the Bavarians will have to fight off a number of clubs to secure the signature of the 20-year-old goalkeeper.

Semper has a contract with Dinamo Zagreb until 2022 and any deal for the promising shot-stopper would not come cheap.

However, the Croatian giants have an outstanding reputation for bringing young players to the forefront of European football and have already seen the likes of Šime Vrsaljko, Luka Modrić and Mario Mandžukić make a name for themselves after moving away from Zagreb.

Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Adrian Semper’s agent confirms Bayern Munich interest to NovaTV: “It's useless to deny it. It's obvious. But I can also say that Bayern is not the only club that is currently watching him.” #FCB — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) March 23, 2018

Bayern Munich are set to have a big makeover this summer, not least of which could include a change in management, although Jupp Heynckes still hasn't confirmed what decision he will make this summer.





The likes of Franck Ribéry and Arjen Robben will most likely see their time in Bavaria come to an end this summer as Bayern look to build a fresh-faced squad that will compete in Europe for the next decade.