Basel Star Hints at Arsenal Interest & Suggests Own Price Tag Amid Leicester & Crystal Palace Links

Premier League transfer target Mohamed Elyounoussi has hinted that Arsenal are interested in him while urging his suitors to make good of their years of scouting by signing him in the summer transfer window.

The Basel attacker has been an ever-present figure for the Swiss side this season after netting seven goals in a campaign which included a goal in his club's 2-1 victory over Premier League leaders Manchester City in the Champions League earlier this month.

SEBASTIEN BOZON/GettyImages

The 23-year-old is rated at around £18m after an impressive campaign last season which helped Basel secure a league and cup double.





Speaking about his future and interest from the Premier League, which includes links with Leicester and Crystal Palace as well as the Gunners, Elyounoussi said, as quoted by the Daily Star: "A club which is usually in the Premier League top four has followed me for a long time.

"I just learned that they have stepped up their interest even more after what happened in the Champions League.

"Is it Arsenal? I can't comment, but it is a club that everybody knows with a long history. A big club that has watched me a couple of times before, but they have now increased their interest in me.

"It is cool that such a big club is showing great interest. But of course I know a club like this has many players on its radar.

Elyounoussi, who has 15 caps for Norway, even offered his suitors a touch of advice should they look to approach Basel in the summer.

He added: "Basel won't pick up the phone if they are offered less than £13m for me. They say they will only start discussions if the offers are higher than that.

"There is a difference between the Bundesliga and the Premier League. If an English club comes in for me, Basel can suddenly claim £18m."





