Bayern Munich Reportedly Eye Spurs Superstar Harry Kane as Potential Robert Lewandowski Replacement

Bayern Munich are reportedly preparing to make a move for Tottenham star Harry Kane, if Robert Lewandowski decides to leave the club.

Kane has been in terrific form for Spurs this season, scoring 35 goals in 39 appearances for the club. But the England international's season has been put on a temporary halt after suffering an ankle injury earlier this month that is expected to keep him out until April.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from Tottenham in recent months, with Real Madrid reportedly keen to acquire the services of the striker.

But it appears that Los Blancos could now have competition for the star. According to Marca viathe Sun, Bayern Munich are plotting a move for Harry Kane as they search for Robert Lewandowski's replacement.

Lewandowski appears keen to leave the Bavarians and has hired transfer guru Pini Zahavi as his agent. The striker has been linked to a host of clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Bayern have apparently also been looking at RB Leipzig star Timo Werner as a potential replacement. But the club's chief seem to be aiming big now, with Kane looking like their top transfer target.

Werner, however, would still be the more realistic option for Bayern Munich. Also, if Robert Lewandowski decides to stay at the club, then all interest in Harry Kane would likely end.

The Bavarians season is currently on pause as the international break is underway. Their next fixture will be against Borussia Dortmund next Saturday at home in the league.