David Sullivan Sets Timeframe for West Ham Exit & His Annual 'Realistic' Pre-Season Ambitions

David Sullivan has revealed that he will give himself time to turn the situation around at West Ham United, despite recent protests calling for him and co-owner David Gold to sell the club.

West Ham supporters invaded the pitch and protested in front of the director's box during the Hammers' recent home defeat to Burnley, calling for change at the top of the club's hierarchy.

Karren Brady issued an apology for the current state of affairs at the club the following week, and now the minutes from a West Ham United Independent Supporters Association meeting show that Sullivan has also put his disappointment on record.

Notes about David Sullivan from meeting with West Ham supporters:



"He sets the realistic ambition to be finishing in the top eight and nudging the top four"



Just gonna leave that there. #FanVoice — Andrew Headspeath (@Andy_Headspeath) March 24, 2018

"David Sullivan started by saying he is massively disappointed with what has happened this season," the minutes from the WHISA meeting state, as quoted by HITC.

"However he stated that he has given himself five-six years to turn it around and if not will then step aside [...] Sullivan restated he had no desire to sell the club but referred back to his stated timetable of five-six years for improvements."

Sullivan and Gold became joint-owners of West Ham in 2010 and have overseen a turbulent period in the club's history, which has seen them leave their Boleyn Ground home of 112 years for the Olympic Stadium in Stratford.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in West Ham Star Admits He Hasn't 'Enjoyed' This Season But Backs Hammers to Stay Up)

The move has been highly controversial from the outset, and the lack of atmosphere at the ground is one of many concerns raised by West Ham supporters this season.

The minutes also revealed that Sullivan targets an unlikely title challenge each season, but with the more realistic aim of a top eight finish.

"He starts each season with ambition to win the league, hopes to have a a miracle season like Leicester but always sets the realistic ambition to be finishing in the top eight and nudging the top four."

The Hammers have seriously underperformed in that regard this season and are currently one place and two points above the relegation zone.