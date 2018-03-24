Fans Call for Liverpool to Sign English Star as Van Dijk's Defensive Partner Following Solid Display

Liverpool fans took to Twitter to demand that the Reds sign England defender Harry Maguire, who they reckon would be the perfect player to form a solid centre back partnership with Virgil van Dijk, following what they saw on Friday night.

The Anfield side made van Dijk the most expensive defender in history when they signed him for a whopping £75m in January. And while he has done his part to improve their back line, fans aren't satisfied as they don't seem to believe he has a proper partner in central defence.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Maguire, who came on to replace an injured Joe Gomez for England against Holland this week, put in a remarkable performance and helped Gareth Southgate's men to a 1-0 win on the night.

Here are some of the reactions from a section of impressed Liverpool fans: