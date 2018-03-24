Former Barcelona Captain Carlos Puyol Claims He'd Have No Problem With Neymar Moving to Real Madrid

Former Barcelona captain Carlos Puyol has claimed that he'd have no problem if Neymar pushed through a move to Real Madrid.

The Brazilian forward previously spent four seasons at the Nou Camp playing for Barcelona, winning two La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League with the Catalan giants. However last summer, he became the world's most expensive player when he moved to PSG for a world record fee of £198m.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/GettyImages

He has enjoyed a successful start to life at his new club, with his side in pole position to secure the Ligue 1 title, as well as reaching the final of the Coupe de la Ligue and the semi finals of the Coupe de France. However according to reports, all is not well in Paris.

The reports claimed that the Brazilian international had become unsettled in the French capital, and that he would be looking to move to Barcelona's fiercest rivals Real Madrid in the summer. While former Barcelona defender Puyol admitted he could see Neymar move to the Santiago Bernabeu, he also admitted he believes the bigger challenge would be to get PSG to sell him.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Speaking to Brazilian tabloid Estadao, he said: "I think he could join Madrid, yes. I don't see any problem with it. He's a professional and it's not that farfetched.

"I think it'll be difficult for him to leave PSG, though, because they spent a lot of money on signing him."

The forward is currently in Brazil recovering from a broken metatarsal he suffered during PSG's league clash against Marseille in February. However, he has already received a visit from the PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi to discuss their plans for next season.