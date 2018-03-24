'He's Very Demanding': Rob Holding Praises Jens Lehmann's Impact as Arsenal First Team Coach

Young Arsenal defender Rob Holding believes that the presence of former club goalkeeper, Jens Lehmann, as a new member of Arsene Wenger's coaching staff, has been hugely beneficial to the squad.

Having only been appointed to the role of first team coach last summer, the German international previously enjoyed a hugely successful spell in England, winning the league title under Wenger in the 2003/04 season, as part of that famous 'Invincibles' side.

During his playing stint at the club, Lehmann was well known to be one of the more vocal, aggressive members of the team and Holding feels like this approach definitely hasn't changed since he has hung up his boots and turned to management.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

According to the Evening Standard, Holding told Sport360: "Jens has been a big difference since he’s come in. He’s very demanding and not afraid to get down and dirty with you – he’ll get at you and I’ll have a little snap back.





“But then after training we’ll speak about it and we’ll come to an agreement on what went on and then the next day it’s like nothing happened.

“There’s no grudges held and it’s what I think is the key to getting the best out of me. You’re more aggressive and more demanding as a consequence and that’s what I need to be as a centre half.”

Julian Finney/GettyImages

In his time at the Gunners, Holding has somewhat struggled to completely cement himself as a first team regular and this season, he has only featured on 8 occasions. In only 4 of those games, he has been on the winning side - not a statistic he'd like to hear.

After the current international break, Arsenal will be up against tricky opposition in Stoke City at the start of April, not long before they turn focus towards their main priority - the Europa League, when they will face a long trip away to CSKA Moscow in the quarter finals.