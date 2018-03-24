Injury-Plagued Man City Midfielder Claims He Is Close to Finding Best Form Once Again

Manchester City midfielder İlkay Gündoğan has admitted that he struggled to cope during his start to life at the Etihad after suffering a dislocated kneecap, and rupturing his cruciate knee ligaments soon after, which kept him out of action for most of last season.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund star has revealed that he is once again enjoying playing football and claimed that he is now finding his best form since joining the Citizens for £24m in 2016.

"It feels great now to be back and part of the team, to play my own individual role, which is also important," Gündoğan told the club's official website.





"I’m enjoying it and I’m very happy. It’s a very happy period for make in my life and my career again.

"I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs in the past, so obviously it feels great to be back and to train and play.

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gündogan was the first to text Jürgen Klopp after the Champions League draw.



Klopp: “The message came immediately, to be honest. He said 'See you soon’ and I used a Scouse phrase, ‘Seeya.’” pic.twitter.com/YMbumcrTMn — Anfield Express (@AnfieldExpress) March 17, 2018

"I can’t even compare it [to last year during the injury]. It feels so much in the past. I don’t even want to think about it.

"I just think about now, about being part of the team, about training well and playing well, about doing what the manager and the staff want me to transport into the team.

"I have my own impact and during the last months I was still on my way to my best," he added. "Now, I feel nearly or already there, and I am having fun and I’m happy."

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Gündoğan has been one of City's most important players in recent weeks and played a vital role in helping Pep Guardiola's side cruise past FC Basel in the Champions League.

The 27-year-old midfielder is on course to win his first Premier League title since moving to the Etihad in 2016, six years after winning his only other league winners medal after lifting the Bundesliga with Dortmund in 2012.