Inter Eye €35m Double Deal With Argentine Giants Ahead of Midfield Makeover

Inter Milan are hopeful of securing a €35m deal with Boca Juniors that would see midfielders Nahitan Nández and Gonzalo Maroni move to San Siro, according to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato).

The Nerazzurri are hoping to bolster their squad this summer and are also expected to shift out a number of players before the start of next season, with the likes of João Mário and Marcelo Brozović potentially deemed surplus to requirements in Milan.

Versatile midfielder Nández was strongly linked with a move away from La Bombonera in January, just five months after his €3.4m move from CA Peñarol during the summer.

However, Boca Juniors were adamant that the Uruguayan midfielder was not for sale during the winter transfer window.

The Argentine side now appear resigned to losing the 22-year-old this summer after he has been attracting interest from Europe's biggest clubs, and Nández has been slapped with a €25m price tag.

Inter are also weighing up a move for attacking midfielder Maroni, who has been given a €10m valuation after recently breaking into the Boca Juniors first team.

The 19-year-old has made just six appearances for Boca's senior squad, scoring one goal in a Superliga Argentina match against Arsenal FC last season.

Although Inter are set to face competition for their signatures this summer, the Nerazzurri could find themselves in pole position after entering in negotiations with Boca Juniors last year.





The two clubs have a good relationship after promising striker Facundo Colidio swapped Buenos Aires for Milan last summer in a €7m deal, signing a contract at San Siro until 2020.