Jack Wilshere Ruled Out of England's Friendly With Italy While Joe Gomez Requires Further Assessment

Jack Wilshere will not take part when England host Italy in a pre-World Cup friendly (not for Italy) on Tuesday night.

The Arsenal star has been struggling with an injury and was made to miss the 1-0 win over Holland on Friday night. The FA have since confirmed that he will not feature when the Three Lions play I Azzurri next week.

"Jack Wilshere won't feature against Italy and has now withdrawn from the group," they tweeted on Saturday.

An update was also provided on Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, who was substituted quite early against the Dutchmen on Friday after hurting his ankle.

Unlike Wilshere, Gomez will remain in the England camp while he's assessed further.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

"Joe Gomez remains with the squad for further assessment following his substitution in last night's game," they added.

This setback could prove costly for Gomez, who missed out on a chance to impress Southgate on Friday and might miss out on another if he isn't ready to play by next week. Wilshere, meanwhile, may be forced to reconsider Arsenal's offer of lowered wages now that he's suffered yet another injury.