Journalist Insists Newcastle Have 'No Interest' in Selling Midfield Star Mikel Merino This Summer

By 90Min
March 24, 2018

Newcastle United do not intend to entertain any offers for midfield maestro Mikel Merino this summer.

That's according to Chronicle Live chief sports writer Lee Ryder who has contradicted claims in the Spanish media that Newcastle are open to negotiating the player's sale in the forthcoming transfer window. 

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Merino only joined the Magpies on an initial season-long loan deal from Borussia Dortmund last summer, before turning the deal into a permanent transfer in October. The Spaniard has performed well for Rafael Bentiez's men, appearing 19 times in all competitions to this point.


His impressive performances in the Premier League have not gone unnoticed, with interest coming most notably from his homeland where Athletic Bilbao are reported to be keen.


However, commenting on the newspaper's daily live blog, Ryder has said: "Merino is settled in the UK, while Newcastle United have no interest in selling him."

Ryder's comments appear to quash any claims Merino is on his way out of St James' Park, news that will certainly come as a boost to the Toon Army as they continue their fight against relegation this season.


Benitez's side currently sit 13th in the Premier League table, just four points above the drop zone with fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town next up at St. James' Park.


