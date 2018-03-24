Liverpool to Rival AC Milan in Summer Swoop for Out of Favour Barcelona Midfielder

Liverpool are reportedly in talks to lure Barcelona midfielder André Gomes to Anfield in the summer.

The 24-year-old has found life at Camp Nou hard having failed to work his way into Ernesto Valverde's starting midfield this season resulting in just eight starting appearances for the Blaugrana to date.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

According to Italian reports, via Catalan site Mundo Deportivo, the Reds are willing to go toe-to-toe with Milan in the race for the Portugal international as they have reportedly already entered advanced negotiations with Gomes' representatives, whereas the Italian outfit first plan to watch the midfielder on international duty this month.





Jurgen Klopp is said to see Gomes as the ideal replacement for Emre Can who is expected to leave the Merseyside club at the end of the season once his contract expires.

Gomes about to start? Oh God. I like Gomes but starting him for sympathy is ridiculous. — Don Andrès (@Andre8sPass) March 14, 2018

With the void left by Philippe Coutinho in January still not filled it is claimed that Gomes' arrival at Anfield would prove to be crucial in covering a host of midfield options ahead of next season, which also marks the arrival of RB Leipzig's Naby Keita.

With just 25 appearances so far this season - 17 as a substitute - Gomes is growing increasingly unsettled and despite having a contract with Barcelona until 2021, he said: "I do not feel good in the field, I'm not enjoying what I can do. The first six months went pretty well, but then things changed.

"Maybe the word is not the most correct but it became a bit hell, because I started to have more pressure. With the pressure I live well, with what I do not live well is with pressure for myself."

The comments have earned the 24-year-old flak from the Barcelona faithful as his appearances have led to jeers and subsequently applause once he is off the field.