Man City Goalkeeper Bravo Attracted by 'Great Project' at PSG Amid Exit Rumours

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is reportedly keen on joining Paris Saint-Germain this summer, after losing his place in the Citizens first team.

The arrival of Benfica goalkeeper Ederson has revitalised City and the Brazilian has proved to be a vital part of Pep Guardiola's tactics this season, with the club set to lift the Premier League title as early as April.

With Bravo now surplus to requirement at the Etihad, despite helping City win the Carabo Cup earlier this season, the Chile international could be looking for a move elsewhere this summer and is reportedly warming to the idea of joining PSG.

"If Bravo leaves England, he would go to a club as important as City, with pretensions to achieve titles," a source told La Cuarta. "In that sense, the PSG option attracts him a lot, because it’s a great project in that institution.

"They’ve been following him for some time and in the past there were some approaches to have him."

Bravo would have his work cut out for him in the French capital if he wants to start week in week out for Les Parisiens.

Both Kevin Trapp and Alphonse Areola have been sharing responsibilities at the Parc des Princes over the last few seasons but the PSG hierarchy may welcome another goalkeeper to stake a claim in their first team.

Former Barcelona goalkeeper Bravo is also said to be attracting interest from Italian side Napoli, who are expected to lose Pepe Reina to AC Milan at the end of the season.