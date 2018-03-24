Man Utd Weigh Up £40m Move for Bayern Munich Loanee After Positive Response to Early Enquiries

Manchester United are preparing a £40m bid for Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa, who is currently on loan at Juventus.

The Mirror understands that United manager Jose Mourinho has instructed the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to weigh up the possibility of the Brazilian being interested in a move to Old Trafford this summer.

United's interest in Costa dates back to Sir Alex Ferguson's days. The Scot monitored Costa's progress at Gremio and Shakhtar Donetsk, but a move never materialised and Costa eventually moved to Bayern Munich in 2015.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a £40m move for Douglas Costa 🇧🇷



Surely Martial is leaving this summer? pic.twitter.com/WvOtatxc6n — Team FA (@TeamFA) March 24, 2018

But he scored only eight goals in 50 appearances for the German champions and was then loaned to Juventus last summer to ensure that he gets regular first team football.

United have reportedly already enquired about the player's availability and have received positive signs that a deal can be completed at the end of the current season.

However, the transfer does depend on Juventus, whose loan deal for Costa also includes a first refusal option. If they decline to take that up, that will leave the way clear for United to step in.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Man City Face Competition From Man Utd in Bid to Be Reunited With £50m-Rated Bayern Star)

Mourinho previously claimed that he would not be pursuing any attacking players this summer following January's signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, but the Chilean has struggled at Old Trafford, which may prompt a rethink in transfer policy.

Costa played the full 90 minutes for Brazil in their friendly win over 2018 World Cup hosts Russia on Friday, and is expected to be part of Tite's squad for this summer's finals. Brazil face Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E.