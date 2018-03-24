Olivier Giroud Takes Subtle Swipe at Arsenal As He Praises Chelsea's Success Over the Past Decade

Chelsea star Olivier Giroud clearly thinks he has gone up in the world, as he aimed what appeared to be a subtle swipe at his former side Arsenal after branding the Blues as England's most successful club over the last decade.

Giroud spent nearly six seasons with the Gunners, appearing 253 times and scoring 105 goals for the club. However, he ended his stay at the Emirates Stadium in January as he completed an £18m move to Chelsea, a deal that will keep him at the club for 18 months.

Since making the move, the 31-year-old has made eight appearances for Chelsea, netting one goal, which came against Hull City in a 4-0 win in the FA Cup in February.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The French international appears to have made a dig at Arsenal after claiming he has moved to England's most successful club of recent times.





According to Metro, the striker said: "I have come to the English club which has won most title over the last 10 years - that says everything. With Chelsea, I think I have surprised people."

Giroud has also recently spoken about how happy he is at his new club, but he is disappointed he hasn't scored more goals.

He said: "I am happy with my adaptation, the welcome I received, the relationship on the ground with my partners.

"But, that could have, it should have, been more goals. In terms of statistics, I am very attached to this, I remain stuck at one goal and three assists in five appearances. It is sure that it is not enough, but in time I will do it."