Paul Ince Gives Advice to Liverpool Star Amid Speculat Over Forward's Future

Former Liverpool star Paul Ince has insisted that Mohamed Salah should ignore offers from Real Madrid and Barcelona in favour of an Anfield stay this summer.

The Egyptian international has been on sensational form this season, scoring an astounding 28 goals in 30 Premier League appearances - including a four-goal brace against Watford - as well as another six goals in seven Champions League appearances for the Reds.

His goals have helped Liverpool up to third in the Premier League table and have also seen his side qualify for the quarter finals of the Champions League for the first time since the 2008/09 season.

His surge in form has naturally sparked mass speculation regarding a potential big money move in the summer, with reports claiming that both Real Madrid and Barcelona are lining up bids for the forwards.

However, speaking in an interview with Paddy Power, former Red Ince revealed that he believes Liverpool is the perfect place for him and that he could be challenging for trophies at Anfield next season.

He said: “Mohamed Salah would be foolish to leave Liverpool right now, he’s in a place which is the perfect fit for him. Don’t get me wrong, it’s always going to be tough when the big boys come calling.

Clint Hughes/GettyImages

“It’s hard to ignore Real Madrid or Barcelona – as we saw with Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez. But I believe Salah should sit tight. There’s a lot of progression at Liverpool, they’re slowly but surely evolving. Creeping up the table, and doing fantastically in the Champions League.

“If Salah sits tight and enjoys the ride, he could find himself on a trophy-winning team next season, where he would be the star man."

His current form has also drawn comparisons with five time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, however Ince also insisted that it's too early for experts to draw that comparison. He added: Salah shouldn’t be compared to Messi – yet.

“I have seen a lot of discussion though, comparing him to Lionel Messi or saying he’s on the same level as a Liverpool legend. You just can’t go around saying that yet. It’s only been a season, but if he proves he’s at this level consistently for another couple of years, then you can start to say it.

“He’s had a phenomenal season, but to be one of Anfield’s best ever, you need to keep reproducing that form.”

Liverpool fans will be hoping Salah can continue his fine form after the current international break, as the Reds continue their journey through the Champions League and look to challenge Manchester United for second spot in the Premier League.