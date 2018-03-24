Police Say England Fans' Conduct is Becoming a 'Worrying Trend' Following Several Arrests in Holland

Police chiefs have spoken out against the behaviour of a section of England fans after more than 100 of them were arrested in Amsterdam this week, per BBC Sport.

The Netherlands hosted Gareth Southgate's Three Lions in an international friendly on Friday night. But the positive, 1-0 result for England was marred by the fact that several of their supporters were engaged in hooliganism prior to kick off, as well as the previous day.

"The behaviour of a large number of England supporters was appalling."



More than 100 England fans were arrested in Amsterdam before England's game with the Netherlands.



The National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) are understood to have harboured concerns about the playing of a football match on a Friday night. However, they were not consulted.

Football Supporters' Federation chief executive Kevin Miles said that there could be "no defence of the atrocious anti-social behaviour by a minority of English fans," citing the cause of the trouble as "a significant number, particularly of younger people, who had little interest in the football, and no intention of going to the game."





"England fans have worked hard over the last decade or so to improve their reputation and disorder has become a rarity," he explained.

"It is not in the interests of the regular England followers for the anti-social behaviour to creep back in as it will inevitably impact on how we are received and treated by host police forces elsewhere."

On Friday, 90 fans were arrested for inappropriate behaviour, after another 25 were taken in on Thursday. And the NPCC is currently conducting an investigation with the likely outcome believed to be several banning orders.

"The behaviour of a large number of England supporters was appalling," said deputy chief constable Mark Roberts of the NPCC. "Any attempts to downplay it are wide of the mark.

"The sad fact is that the drunken mob's behaviour reinforces the negative stereotype of England supporters, and will impact on the treatment all fans can expect when they follow the team abroad."

He added: "Last night resulted in the largest number of arrests for a single game we have seen for several years and, unfortunately, it follows a worrying trend observed at recent fixtures."