REVEALED: Jamie Vardy Didn't Touch the Ball Once in 22-Minute Cameo Against Netherlands

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has had an outstanding rise to the top of the footballing pyramid, going from non-league to representing England at international level.

However, Friday night was something of a low point for the 31-year-old, who came off the bench to make a 22-minute cameo appearance against the Netherlands at the Amsterdam Arena.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

Despite being given ample time to make an impact against a tired Netherlands defence, Vardy failed to take the game to Friday's hosts and it was revealed after match that the Leicester striker hadn't touched the ball through his time on the pitch - something which even Eric Dier, who was on the pitch for just 60 seconds, managed to accomplish.

England did eventually win the game in Amsterdam thanks to a clever goal from Jesse Lingard in the second half, the first international goal of his career.

The Three Lions will now prepare for another friendly match before returning to club duties, with Italy next in line to take on Gareth Southgate's side at Wembley.

Jamie Vardy: Did not manage a single touch during his 22 minutes on the pitch in England's 1-0 win over the Netherlands #NEDENG — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 23, 2018

Jamie Vardy is expected to be Gareth Southgate's second choice striker at the World Cup this summer, sitting behind Harry Kane in the pecking order and taking up a similar role to what Vardy had at Euro 2016.

However, the Three Lions manager won't have been given a confidence boost after his performance (or lack of) on Friday and Vardy will need to impress against the Azzurri to book his place in the World Cup squad this summer, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and