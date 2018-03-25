Arsenal and Tottenham Set to Go Head to Head Over Burnley Contract Rebel Ben Mee

Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham look set to go head-to-head this summer for Burnley centre back Ben Mee, according to the Sun.

The 28-year-old has made 28 league appearances this season, and has been a key part to the Clarets' success at the heart of the defence alongside James Tarkowski, as Sean Dyche's side sit seventh in the Premier League table.

Mee has just one year remaining on his current deal at Turf Moor as talks of a new deal appear to have stalled, which means Burnley could listen to offers for the Manchester City academy graduate this summer, or risk losing Mee for nothing the following summer.

Burnley are believed to have placed a £20m price tag on Mee, although hope that he remains in Lancashire despite the rumoured interest from the two sides in north London.

Should Mee leave this summer, he would be the second centre back to leave Burnley for a huge fee in the space of two seasons, after Michael Keane moved to Everton last summer for £30m.

Dyche however has already sounded out his main transfer target to fill the void should Mee leave in the shape of West Brom man Craig Dawson.

With the Baggies marooned at the foot of the table 10 points from safety, a number of their stars could leave at the end of the season should they be relegated, meaning Burnley could pick up Dawson for £10m in the summer.