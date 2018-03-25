Arsenal Stakeholder Alisher Usmanov Responds to Speculation of Alleged Takeover at AC Milan

Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov has recently responded to speculation of an alleged takeover at Italian side AC Milan.

As reported by Libero, the Uzbeki-born Russian billionaire is willing to purchase the Italian giants, despite Milan only recently being taken over by Chinese businessman Yonghong Li and his consortium last summer.

However a spokesman for Usmanov issued a statement (via football.london), stating: "Mr Usmanov receives many proposals to purchase football clubs, some of which are considered seriously and others which are not. Mr Usmanov has not received any proposals to acquire AC Milan."

The news is the latest in a series of apparent attempts for Usmanov to seize full control of a football club, although usually his efforts are directed towards north London side Arsenal.





As reported in the same football.london article, Usmanov wanted to take full control at the Emirates Stadium by increasing his 30.04 per cent stake, thus making a £1bn offer to Arsenal's majority shareholder Stan Kroenke for his 67.09 per cent stake in the club last year, although that offer that offer was rejected by the American.

Kroenke Sport and Entertainment (KSE) responded at the time, stating: "KSE UK, Inc notes the recent media speculation concerning its shareholding in Arsenal Holdings PLC and confirms its shares are not, and never have been, for sale."

Then as recently as October, Kroenke made an attempt to by Usmanov's stake in the club, which again was rejected and came came with its own accompanying statement.

He said: "In recent days there has been speculation relating to a possible offer for my 30 per cent stake in Arsenal. In light of this, I would like to be clear that I am not holding any talks with Mr Kroenke about a sale.

"It has been well documented that I have no say in the running of the club, that my views differ from those of the majority shareholder and that I would take a different approach to delivering footballing success."