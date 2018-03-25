Usain Bolt may be the fastest man in the world, but if reports from his trial at Borussia Dortmund are anything to go by, his footwork on the track does not translate so well to the football pitch.

Bolt trained with Dortmund for two days during the ongoing international break, the second of which was streamed live on YouTube.

The Jamaican sprinter won eight Olympic gold medals during his career and currently holds the world records for the 100m and 200m events, both set at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin.

He has often said that he wants to play football professionally, with Manchester United being his team of choice. But according to Dortmund manager Peter Stoger, Bolt might not be destined for a future in the big leagues.

"It's all about procedure and movement, but the most important thing is that he had fun," Stoger said, quoted by the Mirror. "I think he is talented, but when he wants to play at a higher level, he clearly has a lot of work to do.

"The physique he needs for his other sport is completely different from what he needs for football, but it was really fun for us. It was a pleasure for us to meet a guy like him and to work with him."

Bolt did manage to score with a header, and it seems that he is still set on his dream of playing for United, telling the BBC after the training session: "I'll try and get the footage to [Jose Mourinho] now."

Bolt will get the opportunity to test himself against a slightly lower calibre of opposition when he captains the World XI in this year's Soccer Aid charity match, which takes place on June 10.