A report has claimed that West Ham United will retain the services of David Moyes as manger next season, but only if the club manage to avoid being relegated to the Championship.

Per the Mirror, the Hammers will reward Moyes with an contract that extends passed the end of the current campaign, should he ensure the club beat the drop. The east London side currently sit in a perilous position - just two points clear of the dreaded relegation zone with eight games left to play.

Moyes certainly has his work cut out, as his side still have to face the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City in what should be an enthralling run-in to the end of the season. All sides in the bottom half of the table could potentially face the drop, with the gap between 10th placed Bournemouth and 18th placed Southampton just eight points.

The Scotsman took over from Slaven Bilić in November, and has seen his side suffer from inconsistent form throughout his tenure. The Hammers' season has also been marred by crowd unrest, with their last home game against Burnley seeing a series of pitch invasion, as well as fans massing in front of the director's box to vent their rage at the club's assembled hierarchy.

Meanwhile, the Hammers are thought to have fallen behind Everton in the race to sign Porto's highly rated striker Moussa Marega. The 26-year-old has set the Liga Nos on fire this season - scoring 20 goals in 22 starts. The Malian international has a £35m release clause, and the Toffees are believed to be in a better financial position to seal the signing in the summer.