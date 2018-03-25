England Boss Gareth Southgate Hints 'Composed' Jordan Pickford Could Be World Cup Number One

England manager Gareth Southgate appears to be edging towards a final decision regarding who will be his go-to goalkeeper at the World Cup this summer.

The fight is currently being contested by Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland, Nick Pope and Joe Hart, and is arguably Southgate's biggest headache going into the tournament.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

It was Everton goalkeeper Pickford who got the nod against Holland on Friday, and the 24-year-old definitely staked a big claim. After watching his assured performance, Southgate conceded (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo): "It was definitely a good night for Jordan.

"He transferred what we know he can do into an important game. A game away from home, so that was good for him. There are moments where the goalkeeper or a defender can come and put the ball into the stand or play it forward hopefully.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"But if you can play with composure and play your way through and out of pressure eventually the opposition stop running and you have more time in different areas of the field. The profile of goalkeeper and defence allowed us to do that."

Pickford, praised for his competence on the ball and distribution, added: "As long as you are calm and composed on the ball and you have got the lads talking it’s okay. I just checked my shoulder and it was Stones in the middle of the pitch so I just played him inside.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"It is about game management and as long as you do it at the right times, it’s okay. You’ve got to be confident on the ball as a goalkeeper now.

The Three Lions were victorious in Amsterdam thanks to a Jesse Lingard winner, and were praised for an encouraging display. Southgate has said he will make changes to his next starting XI, when they take on Italy on Tuesday.

