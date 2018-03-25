Everton Considering Summer Move for Out of Favour Man Utd Defender to Replace Ashley Williams

Everton are weighing up making a summer move for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling.

The England international's long term future at Old Trafford is supposedly in doubt, with the player thought to be one of a number deemed surplus to requirements ahead of next season by Jose Mourinho.

Smalling has come under fire this season for some suspect performances for the Red Devils, and has failed to convince people he should be Eric Bailly's regular defensive partner.

With the news that he could be move on this summer, ESPN report that the Toffees could be interested in picking him up, with Phil Jagielka and Ashley Williams both ageing.

According to their sources, the club are closely monitoring Smalling's situation and even sent scouts to watch him in action against Brighton in the FA Cup.

The 28-year-old, valued at around £25m by United, was signed from Fulham back in 2010 for an undisclosed fee, and the defender is currently one of the club's longest serving players.

Despite a promising start to his career, Smalling has failed to live up to his billing - the ex-Maidestone United man was initially viewed as the long term successor to Rio Ferdinand.

Everton have been leaking goals this season and currently have a goal difference of -13, and Sam Allardyce, should he remain in charge of course, is determined to address the defensive issues that have plagued the team throughout 2017/18.

