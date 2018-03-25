Everton Prepare to Hijack Arsenal Summer Transfer Should Jack Wilshere Turn Down Toffees

Everton are eyeing up a swoop for former Arsenal midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup should they fail to land Jack Wilshere this summer, according to reports.

The Toffees were said to be interested in the 25-year-old in November but were unable to force through a winter move.

However, according to Turkish-Football.com, the Merseysiders are preparing another assault at the end of this season, with the Besiktas midfielder's contract coming to an end.

Would you be happy if Everton signed Besiktas’ Oguzhan Ozyakup? — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) March 21, 2018

But that will only be the case should they fail to land Arsenal's Wilshere, who is also a free agent following the conclusion of this campaign.

The England international, currently back with the club to receive treatment after picking up a niggle on Three Lions duty, has been told by boss Arsene Wenger he is free to leave should another side offer him a contract.

However, the 26-year-old is keen to remain at the Gunners and is prepared to hold out for their proposal to be tabled.

BREAKING: The FA confirm Jack Wilshere will not play in England's friendly against Italy at Wembley on Tuesday #ssn pic.twitter.com/ZO9Dp8CI6q — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 24, 2018

Ozyakup was shipped out from Arsenal to Besiktas in 2012 for just £400,000 after appearing for the north London club only twice; with both coming in the League Cup, but has since gone on to help the Black Eagles claim back-to-back Super Lig titles

However, reports have consistently linked the Netherlands-born midfielder with a move back to his former club, with Wenger said to have offered the 25-year-old a pre-contract ahead of next term.

But with Everton's interest apparent once again, should they fail in their bid to land Wilshere, it may not be as straightforward as the Frenchman hopes.