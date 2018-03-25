Italian Report Claims Juventus Are Lining Up Summer Swoop for Arsenal and Spurs Star Midfielders

Reports from Italy have claimed that Juventus are planning a double swoop of the Premier League's top midfield talent - with the Serie A giants eyeing up moves for Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey and Spurs' Mousa Dembele.

As reported by Tuttosport, I Bianconeri will look to freshen up their midfield options at the end of the season, as current options Claudio Marchisio and Blaise Matuidi are both now in their 30s. Ramsey's contract expires in 2019, which could well see Arsenal cash in while they can, while Dembele is thought to be becoming increasingly frustrated with the lack of game time at Spurs.

La #Juve lavora per 4 piste di centrocampo per la prossima stagione. Ed Emre #Can apre l'asta con i bianconeri sempre in prima fila (#Tuttosport) pic.twitter.com/YLbYXHdlhW — Giovanni Capuano (@capuanogio) March 25, 2018

As well as the Premier League duo, Juve boss Maxi Allegri is also thought to be keen on Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is continuing to impress in Ligue 1 with his domineering displays. Lazio's Sergej Milinković-Savić is also being considered, given his after scoring 11 goals and making four assists in a sensational season for I Biancocelesti.





After winning the last six league titles in a row, Juventus appear to finally be weakening, as Napoli continue keep up the relentless pace in their two horse race to the title. The Turin side currently have a two point advantage over their southern rivals, and will also host them at the Allianz Stadium before the end of the season.

In other news, Allegri's side continue to monitor Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, who has reportedly demanded wages of £200k per week to keep him at Anfield. If the German international gets his wish, he will become the club's highest paid star, and in the process dash Manchester City and Juve's hopes of getting a bargain free transfer in the summer.