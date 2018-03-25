Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez Withdraws From England Squad After Picking Up Ankle Injury

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has withdrawn from the England squad after picking up an injury in the 1-0 win against the Netherlands on Friday.

The 20-year-old sustained an ankle knock around 10 minutes into the match in Amsterdam and will play no part in the game against Italy.

England manager Gareth Southgate currently has no plans to replace Gomez, according to BBC Sport, so Harry Maguire could start against the Italians after coming on as an early substitute for the Reds defender.

An injury update has been provided on @J_Gomez97.





Gomez has returned to Liverpool for further assessment but the injury is a potential blow to the former Charlton man's hopes of making Southgate's World Cup squad in the summer.

John Stones and Maguire are both expected to make the cut for the tournament in Russia but other centre back spots are still up for grabs, with both Alfie Mawson and James Tarkowski looking to make good impressions should they get the chance on Tuesday.

Gomez's withdrawal is the second injury setback in as many days for Southgate and England after midfielder Jack Wilshere withdrew on Saturday with a minor knee problem, having missed the Netherlands match.

Gomez has impressed for Liverpool mainly at right back, thanks to Nathaniel Clyne's injury problems, and has shared the position with Trent Alexander-Arnold and occasionally filled in at centre back.

He was impressive in his second international match in November against Brazil, nullifying the threat of Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.