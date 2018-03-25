Liverpool Fans Unanimous in Their Assessment of Emre Can's Huge Wage Demands

Emre Can wants to be made the highest paid player at Liverpool if he is to remain at the club - and fans are unanimous in their opinion of his demands.

Can is holding out for a staggering offer of more than £200,000 to stay at Anfield, and it looks highly likely those demands will not be met by the club's owners.

Should Can's request fall on deaf ears as expected, then the German international will leave for nothing this summer, with Juventus and Manchester City said to be interested parties.

When players leave for free it usually always stings a little bit more, but Reds fans are pretty much opening the door for Can to walk, as they believe the player is nowhere near worthy of such wages.

The consensus is that Can is a good player but not special, and fails to deliver the consistency required to be considered a top player.

He must be on the meth if he thinks hes worth that — WeeB (@weeb77) March 25, 2018

Mmmmm. He might have 1 good game in 5. £200k per week? Walk on Can. — Niall Kelleher (@123anfield) March 25, 2018

Be on his way then doesn’t warrant that kinda money — gunster (@markeymark71) March 25, 2018

My edit of Emre Can. Retweets appreciated💥 pic.twitter.com/P1M3cA2dze — Jay (@Lilskiess18) March 22, 2018

Emre Can wouldn’t be a big miss when he leaves, we can already tell he wants to since December. One of the most inconsistent players I’ve seen, could play well against City and then play awful at Swansea. Easily replaceable, enjoy the Juventus bench. — Samue (@VintageSalah) March 21, 2018

Emre Can’s lucky to be playing for Liverpool never mind ‘bigger clubs’ get this clown out of here man — 🦍 (@Kashaveli_) March 22, 2018

Emre can piss off, give the 200k to Salah 💕 — Sabah (@Sabah07) March 25, 2018

Reports that Liverpool will have to pay £200k a week to keep Emre Can.



I’ll take him to the airport myself — View of the Kop (@ViewOfTheKop_) March 25, 2018

I’ve backed Emre Can from day 1 but his recent comments have annoyed me. Why would he want to leave a team that’s so obviously on the up and he’s playing consistently every week with one of the best managers in the world? Baffling. — - (@AnfieldRd96) March 21, 2018

I've read Salah is on 80k a week, which puts into perspective how idiotic Emre Can is asking for 200k a week. I know who I'd be offering a fat new contract to... — Sye Law (@syelaw) March 25, 2018

He is definitely not helping his popularity either, and said last week as quoted by the Mirror: "My qualities are sufficient to play in a very big club next season. “I do not want to exclude anything because I do not know what I will do from the summer."

Can arrived on Merseyside in 2014 after signing from Bayer Leverkusen, and has made 112 league appearances for the club - but it looks as though he'll only add a handful more to that tally.

