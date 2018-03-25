Liverpool Fans Unanimous in Their Assessment of Emre Can's Huge Wage Demands

March 25, 2018

Emre Can wants to be made the highest paid player at Liverpool if he is to remain at the club - and fans are unanimous in their opinion of his demands.

Can is holding out for a staggering offer of more than £200,000 to stay at Anfield, and it looks highly likely those demands will not be met by the club's owners.

Should Can's request fall on deaf ears as expected, then the German international will leave for nothing this summer, with Juventus and Manchester City said to be interested parties.

When players leave for free it usually always stings a little bit more, but Reds fans are pretty much opening the door for Can to walk, as they believe the player is nowhere near worthy of such wages.

The consensus is that Can is a good player but not special, and fails to deliver the consistency required to be considered a top player.

He is definitely not helping his popularity either, and said last week as quoted by the Mirror: "My qualities are sufficient to play in a very big club next season. “I do not want to exclude anything because I do not know what I will do from the summer."

Can arrived on Merseyside in 2014 after signing from Bayer Leverkusen, and has made 112 league appearances for the club - but it looks as though he'll only add a handful more to that tally.

