Liverpool Star Doubtful for Palace Clash After Aggravating Back Injury Against Watford

Liverpool central midfielder Emre Can is a doubt for their fixture against Crystal Palace after the international break after aggravating a back injury after the Reds' 5-0 win against Watford last week.

Can was taken off in the first half of the Watford game after suffering troubles with his back. Despite this, he was called up by the German national team for their friendlies, although he played no part in their 1-1 draw with Spain.

The Liverpool Echo report that the player is expected to return early to Liverpool's training ground Melwood and receive treatment in order to be fully fit for the game.

Wegen anhaltender Rückenprobleme und keiner Aussicht auf einen Einsatz am Dienstag gegen Brasilien hat Emre #Can das Quartier in Berlin verlassen.

Gute Besserung, Emre! #DieMannschaft #GERBRA — Die Mannschaft (@DFB_Team) March 24, 2018

The German football association confirmed that Can had left the national team camp to return to his club, writing: “With ongoing back problems leaving him without a chance of playing against Brazil in Berlin on Tuesday, Emre Can has returned home today. Get well soon!”

As the game is coming up fast, with less than a week to go, Can looks unlikely to feature given that Klopp will not want to aggravate his injury further and risk losing the midfielder for the rest of the season, especially at this crucial time in the race for the top four.

The 24-year-old has had a good season for Liverpool, scoring four goals and contributing four assists, solidifying his place in the fist team and playing consistently throughout the season.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

However, Can has recently suggested that he may leave the club at the end of the season, much to the dismay of Liverpool supporters. Recently it has been reported that he would only stay on the condition that he would be paid 200k per week.