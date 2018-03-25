Malmo Goalkeeper's Roma Switch Could Depend on Alisson's Anfield Move After 'Starting Place' Demands

Malmo goalkeeper Marko Johansson will only sign for Roma if he is guaranteed regular starts, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The two clubs agreed a fee of €2m in June but contract negotiations are ongoing with the player.

The 19-year-old is said to be reluctant to join Roma only to play as a reserve. He spent last season on loan at fellow Swedish side Trelleborg and is highly rated in his homeland.

"Either I start or I stay in Sweden," Johansson is said to have told told Malmo's directors.

(You may also be interested in Report Claims Real Madrid Tried to Sign Roma Striker & Former Chelsea Target Edin Dzeko in January)

Roma are hopeful of extending current first choice goalkeeper Alisson's contract, but the Brazilian has attracted interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool and is likely to be targeted in the summer.

Reports earlier in the month claimed that Roma were looking for a fee of £62m for the 25-year-old.

Alisson has recorded eleven clean sheets in Serie A so far this season, and caught the eye of onlookers.

Johansson's move to Roma could depend on whether Alisson opts to stay in the Italian capital. Director Monchi is aware that there is not a direct replacement for the goalkeeper at the club at present.

The teenager has also attracted interest from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, who could be looking for a replacement for Peter Gulasci at the end of the season.



