Manchester United could sell Paul Pogba this summer in order to fund a £200m spending spree, the Mirror have reported.

Jose Mourinho has reportedly grown frustrated by the Frenchman's below par performances in recent weeks. The Portuguese coach is now said to be targeting a number of high profile summer signings, with Pogba potentially set for an exit.

United are interested in Real Madrid duo Raphael Varane and Toni Kroos as the Red Devils look to return to the top of the European game.

The latter has been identified as an alternative to Pogba, but Los Blancos are said to be demanding close to £100m.

Should United fail to sign Varane and Kroos, they will reportedly turn to Paris Saint-Germain pair Marquinhos and Marco Verratti.

And Mourinho is also believed to be interested in Juventus left back Alex Sandro as he seeks a replacement for Luke Shaw.

If Pogba is deemed dispensable by the summer, he will likely have several suitors. Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is said to be an admirer but is prioritising the purchase of David De Gea.

A move to PSG could be a more likely prospect. Pogba making a switch to Paris could increase the chances of Verratti going the other way.

The Sun reported on Saturday that Pogba and Mourinho are now hardly on speaking terms after a breakdown in their relationship.

The 25-year-old is said to have been angered by Mourinho's decision to drop him at a crucial point in the season.

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola recently revealed that he is 'ready to do my job' should the situation at United show no signs of improvement.