Tottenham Keeping Tabs on Napoli Manager in Case of Mauricio Pochettino Depature

Tottenham are keeping eyes on the situation involving Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri, according to reports from TuttoMercatoWeb.

Sarri joined the Italian club from Empoli in 2015 and has been heavily praised for the fast flowing, intricate attacking football his side have shown whilst becoming serious contenders for the Serie A title.

Napoli currently sit just two points behind leaders Juventus in Serie A and will be hoping to stop the Old Lady reclaiming the title yet again.

However, the future of their manager has this week been put into doubt after it came to light that the Italian has a release clause of just £7m, a figure which will prove tempting for top clubs around Europe.

It has been widely reported that top European clubs are expressing their interest in Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, with Real Madrid supposedly making contact with his representatives.

Daniel Levy is keen to be well prepared if Pochettino does decide to leave the club, and Sarri appears to be high on his list of potential replacements.

The likes of Chelsea, PSG, Monaco and Zenit St Petersburg are also contemplating making Sarri their next manager with the Italian really impressing at the Light Blues.

Their attacking football has been a joy to watch all season in Serie A and the 4-3-3 system that Sarri favours has given the likes of Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne the freedom to express themselves and striker fear into defences all around Italy.

Mertens has scored an impressive 17 goals in the league this year, and will be hoping to add to his tally in their game against Sassuolo on Saturday.