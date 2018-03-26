Agent of Spurs Target Backtracks on Previous Statement & Says Client Release Clause 'Doesn't Exist'

By 90Min
March 26, 2018

Amadou Diawara's agent has gone back on earlier claims of the player garnering interest from Premier League sides and has also said that his client has no release clause in his contract.

The Napoli midfielder, believed to be a target for Tottenham Hotspur, was quite impressive last season. He made 28 appearances for the Serie A side and put himself on the radar of several clubs.

Things haven't been as bright this term, though, as he's only started three league games so far under Maurizio Sarri. And talk of a summer move has emerged, with Spurs thought to be keen on his signing, especially if they lose Mousa Dembele at the end of the season.

Last month, the player's agent, Daniele Piraino, told Tuttomercatoweb: “There are some Premier League clubs interested, but it’s premature to talk about this.”

But he has since changed his tune, telling Radio Crc (H/T TEAMtalk) that there hasn't been any contact from English top flight clubs.

“Tottenham on Diawara? These voices at this time are having a destabilising effect on Amadou so close to the end of the championship. I don’t know who is starting these rumours but the timing could not be worse,” Piraino said.


“It does not exist, not for Italy or abroad," he replied after being asked if there was a buy-out clause in Diawara's Napoli contract. "There has been no contact with Tottenham or with any other clubs in Europe. He has three years of his current remaining and he is very happy in Naples.

“He loves the city and the fans and hopes he can help them win the Scudetto at the end of the season.”

