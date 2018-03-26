€100m Liverpool Target Reiterates He Will Not Leave Club This Summer As World Cup Approaches

RB Leipzig star Timo Werner has insisted that he will remain at the Bundesliga club this summer, despite interest from the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham.

The 22-year-old forward admitted in an interview with kicker that even if he wanted to take his talents elsewhere this summer, club director Ralf Rangnick would stand firm in rebuffing any bid before or after this summer's World Cup.

"I did not want to clarify anything about that, just repeat what our sporting director Ralf Rangnick has always said that he would not let me go - if I wanted to - in the summer anyway," he told the German publication, speaking one year after his international debut.

Rumours of a summer swoop by Liverpool have intensified in recent days, but Werner's comments appear to scupper the Reds' hopes.

"No matter what happens and is coming, and those who are playing for me [in the transfer market] will be sold on offers, it will not happen, I think we will have two or three very good new players."

He continued: "I'm not involved in any changes, I'm only dealing with the now and the World Cup, if I'm there. After that, I'll have a holiday and then I'll go to RB and then the new season comes, that's the plan, and if you have a contract until 2020, that's perfectly normal."





Werner also spoke philosophically about a whirlwind year, saying: "It was an exceptional year, difficult to beat at such a young age. There were so many things I experienced for the first time, for example the Confederations Cup, my first ever title, and then as top scorer, then playing the Champions League, it was all a lot of fun.





"But the past twelve months have also shown me how fast things can go from a bad situation to a good one, but the other way around too. "