Liverpool Transfer in Jeopardy After Midfielder Voices Desire to Remain With Roma

Liverpool have seemingly been dealt a blow in their reported chase for AS Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.

The 21-year-old Italian, who joined the Serie A side at the age of nine in 2007, has said that he wishes to remain with Roma following the activation of a buy-back clause which saw him return to the club after a two-year spell with Sassuolo.

Pellegrini is now understood to be a target for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool after impressing and making 30 appearances for his boyhood club. However, the player claims he is happy to be back playing for I Giallorossi and that his future is not contingent on how they do in the Champions League.

“I haven’t thought about my future but it will not depend on Roma’s Champions League participation," he told reporters in Italy (via Calcio Mercato).

“It’s important for young players to want to grow and improve but I’m really happy back at the club where I grew up."

The player added that winning the league title at Roma would be equivalent to winning 10 for another club.

“The objective of every player is to win trophies and like (Daniele) De Rossi and (Francesco) Totti have stated in the past, winning a Scudetto here would be the equivalent of winning ten elsewhere," he continued.

Roma sporting director Monchi is also reported to be preparing new and improved terms, which will make the €30m clause, that applies to teams outside Italy, null and void.