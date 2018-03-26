Mohamed Salah's Agent's Tweet Sparks Worry Amongst Liverpool Fans Amid Contract Renewal Talk

Nothing would please Liverpool fans more than seeing news of hotshot Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah penning a new deal at the club.

The 25-year-old has been in imperious form this season and is now the favourite to win the Premier League Golden Boot, having scored 28 Premier League goals so far.

And reports have suggested that the former Chelsea attacker will sign a new Reds deal, worth £200,000-a-week, while also claiming that he has told friends he plans to stay in England even if Real Madrid do show interest.

However, just as Liverpool fans were jumping for joy, Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, poured water on the bonfire by seemingly rubbishing the report, which originated in the Mirror.

I'm considering calling out #FakeNews when it emanates from agencies that are supposed to be at least half decent. — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) March 25, 2018

"I'm considering calling out #FakeNews when it emanates from agencies that are supposed to be at least half decent," he tweeted on Sunday.





That was followed up by another tweet which read: "We don't discuss career plans 'with friends'."

We don't discuss career plans 'with friends'. — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) March 26, 2018

The frequently outspoken agent's tweets may worry Reds fans who are desperate not to see another of their star players leave, after watching Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho depart for Barcelona in recent years.





Salah's unprecedented performances have apparently attracted attention from Spain, while Egypt national team manager Hector Cuper expects Real Madrid to move in this summer.





The Argentine former coach of Inter and Valencia recently said, as quoted by the Independent: “I’ve received news revealing Real’s interest, but let’s not rush things.”





A fruitful World Cup campaign with the Pharaohs could only heighten interest from Spain's two giants, who are likely to be seeking attacking reinforcements this summer.