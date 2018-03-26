Reds Fans Excited by Rumours Linking German Forward With Liverpool Move

By 90Min
March 26, 2018

Liverpool fans can barely contain their excitement after former Norwegian striker Jan Aage Fjortoft mentioned rumours of Timo Werner's potential move to Anfield in summer. 

Fjortoft, who made 84 appearances in the Premier League in the 1990s for Middlesbrough, Swindon and Barnsley, covers football for Norwegian and German TV stations, and talked about the rumour on his official Twitter account.

This led to boundless excitement from Liverpool fans and admiration for the squad Jurgen Klopp could be building, with Werner's addition supplementing an already fierce attack including Roberto Firmino and Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah - despite Werner himself insisting that he expects to be in place at Leipzig for the start of next season.

The 22-year-old has 18 goals in 35 games this season for RB Leipzig, and won the Golden Boot at last summer's Confederations Cup, where Germany were victorious. Seemingly in line to be the reigning champions' first-choice forward come Russia, Werner would command a hefty sum were he to make a switch to the Premier League.

With Werner's Leipzig team-mate Naby Keita already on his way to Anfield this summer for a fee in excess of £50million, one supporter expressed doubt that manager Ralf Rangnick would allow arguably his two best players to both leave in the same window.

The German will feature in the Europa League quarter-finals next week, as Leipzig take on Marseille for a place in the last four, with Werner recently earning his 11th cap for Germany in Friday's 1-1 draw with Spain. The attraction for Klopp is obvious, with Werner a brilliant, pacey option to add to the formidable front line, but it remains to be seen if Liverpool could meet the hefty asking price that Leipzig are sure to demand for their star striker.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now