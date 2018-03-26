Reds Fans Excited by Rumours Linking German Forward With Liverpool Move

Liverpool fans can barely contain their excitement after former Norwegian striker Jan Aage Fjortoft mentioned rumours of Timo Werner's potential move to Anfield in summer.

Fjortoft, who made 84 appearances in the Premier League in the 1990s for Middlesbrough, Swindon and Barnsley, covers football for Norwegian and German TV stations, and talked about the rumour on his official Twitter account.

IF, IF Klopp manages to get Timo Werner from RB Leipzig. It will be the signing of the summer.

He is brilliant. I saw him live Friday.



The rumor is hot in Germany right now #lfc — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) March 25, 2018

This led to boundless excitement from Liverpool fans and admiration for the squad Jurgen Klopp could be building, with Werner's addition supplementing an already fierce attack including Roberto Firmino and Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah - despite Werner himself insisting that he expects to be in place at Leipzig for the start of next season.

Jurgen Klopp is actually building a bomb of a team! To be linked with the likes of Fabio borini a few years earlier to be linked with Timo Werner, and having brought Naby keita shows the progress we've made :))) — Maurya tej (@Mauryatej1) March 26, 2018

Keita jorginho Bobby Werner salah and mane. Oh my goshhhhhh won't happen but I can dream — Steven Southern (@saute_steve) March 25, 2018

The 22-year-old has 18 goals in 35 games this season for RB Leipzig, and won the Golden Boot at last summer's Confederations Cup, where Germany were victorious. Seemingly in line to be the reigning champions' first-choice forward come Russia, Werner would command a hefty sum were he to make a switch to the Premier League.

What level Werner is at now is less important. Klopp would improve him. The important thing is his work ethic, pace and he can finish. Also supporters should stop worrying about how he would fit into starting 11. Squad game. Flexible formations for different opposition. — Colin Nickless (@NicklessColin) March 26, 2018

With Werner's Leipzig team-mate Naby Keita already on his way to Anfield this summer for a fee in excess of £50million, one supporter expressed doubt that manager Ralf Rangnick would allow arguably his two best players to both leave in the same window.

No way in this crazy world, we can get Werner in Salah transfer fee, even double from that still unrealistic.



I won't buy Ragnick will sell two of his stars in one window/season, to one same club. — Hayatullah (@Hayat_aL_Fatih) March 26, 2018

The German will feature in the Europa League quarter-finals next week, as Leipzig take on Marseille for a place in the last four, with Werner recently earning his 11th cap for Germany in Friday's 1-1 draw with Spain. The attraction for Klopp is obvious, with Werner a brilliant, pacey option to add to the formidable front line, but it remains to be seen if Liverpool could meet the hefty asking price that Leipzig are sure to demand for their star striker.