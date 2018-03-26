Swansea Plan to Make Loanee's Move Permanent If They Maintain Premier League Status

By 90Min
March 26, 2018

Swansea City want to sign loanee Andy King from parent club Leicester City in the summer on the condition that they stay in the Premier League next season. 

King joined the Swans on loan in January and has since made four appearances, helping the side climb out of the relegation zone and reach 14th. Having been impressed with teh Welshman's early contribution, Swansea are now looking to make his deal permanent, according to the Mirror

-/GettyImages

The Swans have a lack of current options in midfield, with fellow central midfielder Ki Sung-Yeung likely to leave at the end of the season and Leroy Fer out with a long term injury.

Rated at £6m by Leicester, King's departure would be an emotional farewell for the player, who has made 388 appearances for the Foxes, winning League One, Championship and, most famously, a Premier League title. 

