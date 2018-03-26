Watford Midfielder Talks Up 'Dream' Liverpool Move As Suitors Suffer Transfer Blow

Watford's star midfielder Abdoulaye Doucouré appears to have issued a transfer plea by saying that it would be a 'dream' to play for a club like Liverpool.

The former France U21 international added that he was 'impatient' to play at Anfield earlier this season, although a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Jürgen Klopp's side is hardly the result that Doucouré would have been hoping for.

It is understood that Tottenham have been keeping a keen eye on the Hornets' star man all season and were interested in launching a £50m double swoop to bring Doucouré and Brazilian winger Richarlison to their new stadium next season.

However, it appears that the midfielder may be more interested in a move to Merseyside this summer.

"Liverpool is a club that needs no introduction," Doucouré told Canal Plus. "I was impatient to play there, at Anfield. I wanted to feel the atmosphere. For me, it would be a dream to play in a club like this."

Although Doucouré could be vying for a move to Liverpool this summer, the Frenchman could find game time hard to come by if he swaps Vicarage Road for Anfield.

Despite an expectation that Emre Can will leave the club at the end of the season, the signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain last summer has seen Liverpool's midfield options get stronger this campaign.

Adam Lallana has also returned from injury to add further competition for places, while RB Leipzig star Naby Keïta could prove to be the final piece of the puzzle for Klopp when the Guinean completes his £58m transfer in July. In addition, the club remain heavily linked with Napoli star Jorghino.