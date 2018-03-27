Ipswich Goalkeeper Reveals Reason Behind Failed Move to Crystal Palace in January

Ipswich Town Goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski has claimed that Crystal Palace did open talks to sign him during the January transfer window, but were unable to agree a fee with his club.

The Mirror linked the Polish 'keeper with a move to the Premier League club in the January window, with Palace reportedly ready to make a £4m offer. However, a move never materialised and the player stayed at the Championship club until at least the summer.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

In an interview with Gazeta Wroclawska, Bialkowski talked about his dream of playing in the Premier League, and confirmed that there had been contact between the two clubs, with the fee being the stumbling block to a move.





"Everyone wants to play as high as possible," he said. "I too dream about the Premier League, but of course I owe much to Ipswich. I do not want to force anything, I do not want to push.

He even saves them with his face! 😵😲



Crucial stop from @1BartMan1 in the first-half last night #itfc pic.twitter.com/0i5nrph3wn — Ipswich Town FC (@Official_ITFC) March 7, 2018

"However, if the clubs agree something, then you have to think about it. I have another year left on my contract.

"I know that my club spoke to Crystal Palace in January, but they did not agree the fee."

Bialkowski made his full international debut for Poland when he came on as a second half substitute in the nation's 0-1 loss to Nigeria on Friday.

He will now be aiming to keep impressing Poland manager Adam Nawałka in order to secure a place in Poland's World Cup squad.

The 30-year-old has previously been at Southampton and Notts County, and has impressed in the Championship this season, playing 38 times, and keeping 11 clean sheets.