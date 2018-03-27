Liverpool Fans React to News of Key Defender's Return Following Lengthy Spell Out Injured

Right back Nathaniel Clyne is reportedly in contention to return to action this weekend, having not featured for Liverpool yet this season.

The 26-year-old had been a constant starter for the Merseyside club since he moved to Anfield in 2015. But after picking up a back injury before the current campaign started, the England international has been on the sidelines all season.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Liverpool fans are very excited at the prospect of their star right back returning, and just in time for their Champions League quarter final clash with Manchester City.





And with Reds' right back Joe Gomez picking up an injury on international duty with England last week, the return of Clyne is even more crucial.

Liverpool Echo reports, the former Southampton star could return to action for the Merseyside club for their Premier League trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday, and the Liverpool faithful are delighted with the news.





Taking to Twitter, one fan labelled Clyne 'our best RB' while another said his return was a 'massive boost'.

Ohh our best RB!!🙌🔴 — ALFi #YNWA (@alfimathew) March 26, 2018





Stick him in against palace so he gets up to speed for city, don't fancy Trent v Sane — Benjamin Edwards (@bj_edwards) March 26, 2018



