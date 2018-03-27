Liverpool Star Heaps Praise On Fellow Centre Back Following Barcelona & Reds Transfer Links

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has heaped praise on fellow Netherlands international Matthijs De Ligt, who he has been playing alongside while with his national team.

At only 18-years-old, the young centre back has already cemented his place for the national side and van Dijk is a big fan of the Eredivisie star.

JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/GettyImages

"Matthijs De Ligt is an excellent player, already mature for 18 years old," van Dijk said, when speaking to De Telegraaf. "'Good enough is old enough', they often say."

De Ligt came through the youth academy at Ajax and has already made 50 appearances for the senior team. The 18-year-old has stepped up to fill the boots of Davinson Sanchez, who left for Tottenham in the summer, and has earned himself some admirers, with Barcelona reportedly interested.

Although, at such a young age he does not need to make any decisions on his future just yet.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"Of course I do not know what options he has [for a transfer], but when I see how he plays for Holland, it does not matter if he leaves the Eredivise now or in two years, that's up to him," said van Dijk.

Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad reports, Ajax will not sell their young star for less than £52m. But with a relationship already forming between the two Netherlands defenders, Liverpool may be tempted to try and land the rising star.





(You may also be interested in 'Liverpool Set to Miss Out as Defensive Target 'Agrees' 5-Year Deal with Inter for Summer Move')