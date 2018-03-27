Milan Star Suffers Setback in Recovery From Knee Injury & Could Miss Several More Weeks

Andrea Conti is set to spend much of the rest of the season on the sidelines after the Milan ace suffered a recurrence of a knee injury.

The Rossoneri midfielder suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury back in September and had spent the past six months recuperating from the problem, with an expected return date set for the end of this month.

However, Milan's official site has released a statement that revealed the 24-year-old had suffered a setback in his rehabilitation programme and will be out for an indefinite time period as the club's medical department decide what action to take next.

It is not thought that Conti has ruptured his knee ligaments again, but had sprained them and would require the swelling to go down before an official diagnosis can be determined.



The statement read: "AC Milan inform that during today’s training session, Andrea Conti has suffered a sprained knee injury, the same knee he underwent surgery on 16th September.

"The diagnostic exams and checks carried out by Professor Herbert Schoenhuber excluded a rupture of the reconstructed anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) but they have shown a severe sprain to the lateral knee compartment, which will be further evaluated in the coming days."

6 months after coming back from an ACL tear, Andrea Conti picked up another injury today in training to the same knee



Conti has missed 36 matches for Milan since he picked up the initial problem after the 2-1 home victory over Cagliari in Serie A.

That injury has hampered his chances of settling into life at San Siro following his £22m move from fellow Italian side Atalanta, and he must be wondering what he had to do to get a bit of a good luck with Gennaro Gattuso's outfit.

Conti will hope that the 2018/19 campaign brings more fortune for him as he bids to win a place in Milan's starting lineup and recapture the form that proved he had what it takes to play in Italy's top flight.

