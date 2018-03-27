Newcastle Fans Call for Spanish Midfielder to Feature in More Advanced Role in Magpies' First Team

Newcastle fans seem to be in full agreement with the notion that Spain Under-21 midfielder Mikel Merino should be fielded in a more advanced position under Rafa Benitez.

Merino initially joined the Magpies on a loan deal from Borussia Dortmund last summer, but the move was made permanent after he reached a certain number of appearances. He hasn't played many minutes as of late, though, with his last full 90 dating back to a 1-1 draw with Burnley in January.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

The Spaniard, who was likened to Xabi Alonso after joining BVB from Osasuna in 2016, is a great passer of the ball and is indeed creative. But he hasn't really been given a chance to show his worth in an advanced role.

Speaking to Diario AS in a recent interview, the player suggested that he would be better-used closer to the goal.

“In the position of No 8, as I did at Under-19 level, with a midfielder behind that gives me more freedom because I like to get to the area, and shoot at goal," he said. “It’s where I think I am the best footballer.”

Would you like to see Merino used in a more attacking role for #NUFC? https://t.co/VtKfQaLnvG — The Chronicle (@ChronicleNUFC) March 26, 2018

And certain Newcastle fans were in agreement after the Chronicle asked whether or not they would like to see the Spaniard used in a more attacking role.

