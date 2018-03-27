Portuguese Giants Linked With Summer Swoop for Everton's Cenk Tosun in Player-Plus-Cash Deal

A report in Portugal has claimed that Benfica are ready to offer Everton a player-plus-cash deal to try and land Cenk Tosun.

A Bola allege that the Turkish striker is on the Portuguese giants' radar, and that the Estadio da Luz-based side wish to bring the 26-year-old back to the continent.

The article goes on to allege that Benfica will offer around £7m and Anderson Talisca for Tosun's services - the Brazilian playmaker having been linked to Everton's Premier League rivals Manchester United in recent times.

However, Everton can be confident of keeping hold of their man given that Tosun has finally begun to settle into life at Goodison Park after a rocky start following his big-money move from Besiktas in the January transfer window.

Tosun has bagged four goals in his last three matches after going his first four appearances without finding the back of the net, and it would be surprising if the Toffees were willing to cash in on him after just six months on Merseyside.

Talisca, meanwhile, has spent the past two seasons on loan at Tosun's former club from Benfica as they look to give the ex-Santos starlet some much needed game time to put him in the shop window.

Other clubs apart from United who have been linked with his services include Liverpool and Championship outfit Wolves, and it seems that it is much more likely that Talisca would join one of that trio - or Besiktas permanently - rather than head to Goodison to replace Tosun.

Everton have been searching for a goalscorer ever since they sold Romelu Lukaku to United for around £90m last July, and would be mad to let him depart in the summer window in a deal involving one of the hottest commodities among some of England's biggest clubs.