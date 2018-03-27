Spanish Report Claims German Star Has 'Snubbed Real Madrid' in Favour of Summer Move to Liverpool

Germany and RB Leipzig attacker Timo Werner has turned down a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid in favour of a switch to Liverpool under compatriot Jurgen Klopp - that is, according to Don Balon.

The Spanish publication, who admittedly aren't exactly reliable with such news, are reporting that the forward has decided to make Anfield his destination following his snubbing of the Primera Division powerhouse.

Timo Werner: Has scored at least four more goals (32) than any other player under the age of 23 in Europe's top five leagues since the start of last season. pic.twitter.com/A3acNETR8I — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 26, 2018

Werner has been heavily linked with a Bundesliga exit this season, with several top European clubs understood to be interested in getting him on their books. And the 22-year-old has recorded 18 goals and five assists for Leipzig so far this season, making him one of the hottest young prospects on the continent.

Don Balon are also claiming that the Merseyside Reds have fronted up an offer of £88m for the player, as Klopp is said to be eager to mount a challenge for the Premier League title next season.

The German tactician hasn't gotten very close to snagging the trophy, with Leicester City, Chelsea and Manchester City dominating the top flight since his arrival. But the pieces could be coming together for the former Dortmund boss who, despite losing Philippe Coutinho in January, has seen his side flourish with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in attack.

Naby Keita is already poised to join the Reds at the end of the season and a deal has been signed. But perhaps bringing Werner in could make Liverpool a top contender for the title next term.