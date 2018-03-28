Barcelona Stars Reportedly Want Club to Sign Mohamed Salah Rather Than Atletico Madrid Star

Lionel Messi and other Barcelona stars reportedly want the club to sign Liverpool star Mohamed Salah rather than Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann.

Salah joined the Reds last summer in a £34m deal from Roma. He has had an excellent first campaign with Liverpool so far. The forward has made 40 appearances for the club this season and scored 36 times, including the four goals he netted in his last outing for Liverpool during their 5-0 win over Watford.

The Egypt international's form this season has seen him linked with Spanish side Real Madrid, however it has been claimed that they are prioritising the transfer of Eden Hazard this summer.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

It now seems like the players of one of Los Blancos' rivals want the 25-year-old to join their club, instead of another one of their reported targets. According to Don Balon, Lionel Messi and other Barcelona stars want Salah rather than Griezmann because of comments he made previously about rivals Real Madrid.

The Barcelona players are less than impressed about Griezmann's previous comments which revealed a fondness for Los Blancos, along with the alleged recordings which have recently emerged showing him discussing a transfer to Barcelona's rivals during his time at Real Sociedad.

Salah recently revealed his delight at playing for Liverpool. Speaking to FourFourTwo in the March 2018 issue, he said: "Ever since I was a kid, I had been a Liverpool fan - they were my favourite Premier League club.

"I've loved the club since I was young and knew this was a team I wanted to play for. I knew the history that this club has and, as soon as I got the chance, I had to make it happen."